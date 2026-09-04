2027: NDC candidate accuses LASAA of targeting her campaign banners in Surulere

By Caleb Ayemere

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Surulere Federal Constituency I, Dr Adefolaseye Adebayo, has accused the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) of selectively removing her campaign banners while leaving those of candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) untouched.

Adebayo, a medical surgeon, made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television, claiming that the alleged selective removal began shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) formally opened the campaign period for the 2027 elections.

She said supporters alerted her that officials were removing her campaign materials from different parts of the constituency.

“On my way from work, someone called me that my banners were being taken away from different locations all over Surulere, and it was specifically my banners alone,” Adebayo said.

According to her, she later confronted the officials involved and was told they were acting on behalf of LASAA.

“I left work, I met up with these people and they said they were from LASAA,” she added.

Adebayo said the officials explained that streetlight poles and other public infrastructure had been allocated to government-approved outdoor advertising practitioners.

However, she alleged that the explanation did not account for why banners belonging to APC candidates remained at some of the same locations where hers had been removed.

“I noticed that at one particular spot, my banner with the state assembly candidates… was there, but mine wasn’t picked,” she said.

The incident, she added, convinced her that she was being singled out because of her political affiliation.

“That was when I knew that there was sort of witch hunting… everywhere my banner was, those ones in the streets… taken away. That was when I knew something is going on that I’m being victimized,” Adebayo said.

Despite the allegation, the NDC candidate said she had decided against taking legal action against LASAA, choosing instead to replace the removed materials.

“I won’t sue them… I will just thank them for giving me this publicity because if they didn’t pick it, I’m sure nobody would,” she said.

Adebayo also spoke about combining her medical career with politics, saying professionals should participate in governance rather than remain outside the political system while criticising its shortcomings.

“I’m an active surgeon. I intend to break the jinx that you can’t do the two together,” she said.

She added: “If you don’t come into the game of politics, you can’t keep complaining.”

On her legislative agenda, Adebayo said she would prioritise women’s political participation, economic independence and capacity building rather than cash handouts.

“Empowering doesn’t mean giving women handouts, fifty thousand,” she said. “Women are capable, and women are the best leaders. When women get into something, they put their whole hearts into it.”