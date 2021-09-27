…Adopt December for election, convention

By Dirisu Yakubu

The two factional alumni associations of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, have agreed to bury the hatchet following the intervention of elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

This is as the two factional bodies agreed to the election of new leaders in the convention to be held in December after a successful meeting convened by chairman of the reconciliation committee, Dr. Johnny Chukwu.

In the course of the meeting which held in Abuja yesterday, chairman and presiding officer, Chief Iwuanyanwu regretted that peace had eluded the alumni association owing to the factional bodies that were working at cross purposes.

Chief Iwuanyawu noted that UNN has a pride of place nationally and globally and as a result, must be seen in positive light at all times. The crisis in the alumni association, he added, has contributed immensely towards destabilizing the progress of the university and brought it low in the ranking of universities in recent times.

The meeting deliberated extensively on the remote and immediate causes of the lingering crisis, took comments from the principal parties, representative members from both factions and x-rayed dimensions of the problems including the electoral crisis.

The role of the Governing Council of the University and the interim management committee that gave rise to both elections that brought in Sir Ben Okoronkwo and Chief (Mrs) Linda Onyenkwelu into office was also discussed.

Members in general advocated for dissolution of the factional leadership of both parties and called for fresh elections in December. The second faction led by Chief (Mrs) Linda Onyenkwelu resigned honorably, taking into consideration the advice from members present.

Chief Iwuanyanwu while responding, thanked Mrs. Onyenkwelu for her courage and humility in giving peace a chance. The other faction led by Sir Ben Okoronkwo, expressed its readiness to carry on until December when new leaders will be elected.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, members accepted the official resignation of the Onyenkwelu-led faction and the continuation in office of Okoronkwo-led National Executive Committee until December.

The communique further read in part:

“That the University of Nigeria Alumni Association shall constitute an electoral committee and convenes a national convention by the first week of December, 2021, in line with the constitution 2014.

“That the constitution of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association be overhauled to establish a statutory role for the Board of Trustees, BoT and UNN alumni members.

“That all pending actions at the law court with respect to this matter be withdrawn by the litigants immediately.

“That the BoT, members of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association remain committed to the progress and development of the University of Nigeria.”

The meeting was attended by prominent UNN alumni including former Commissioner of Police, Barr. Lawrence Alobi and ex- Minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe among others.