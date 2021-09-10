By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate Professor Bashiru Aremu has been invited by the International Association of Universities to deliver a lecture at the Fourth Chapter Lecture on Designing Quality Learning.

This was disclosed to journalists today in a press release signed by Emmanuel Daudu, Senior Special Assistant media, stated that the letter that was sent by the International Association of Universities dated 7th of September 2021, adding that Prof. Bashiru Aremu has been carefully selected for the lecture delivery after rigorous scrutiny of his academic prowess and found the most outstanding amongst his contemporaries in the academic macrocosm.

He noted that the virtual international program is a one-day event scheduled for 16th of September 2021.

However, the International Association of Universities (IAU) is a membership-led non-governmental organization working in the field of higher education. It comprises more than 650 higher education institutions and organizations in about 130 countries.

IAU is an official partner of UNESCO with its secretariat in Paris and is located at the headquarters of UNESCO.

The governing bodies of the IAU are the General Assembly and the Administrative Board. The Secretariat implements the strategy adopted by the governing bodies.