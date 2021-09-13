By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

No Trader was on sight on Monday as the gates of the various markets in Abia State were open for business.

The state government had urged market and motor union leaders to open for their various activities and threatened to shut market and motor unions who fail to comply with the directive.

The government also directed security agents to provide security at suspected flashpoints and patrol the roads.

But Vanguard gathered that the gates of the major markets in the state such as the Ariaria International, Ekeoha, Cemetery, among others were open but there were no traders and customers on sight.

Banks, filling stations, and other business centres remain shut while government offices were open following the warning by the state government to civil servants to be at their duty posts.

Motor parks were also deserted, including the ever-busy motor parks at Isi gate, Osisioma, Cooperative, and Aba main.

Only a few keke operators were sighted along some road doing brisk business as the roads were empty.

Contrary to the directive of the state government, there were no police patrols as the policemen were only seen around the location of their stations.

However, most residents lament that the sit-at-home order has been biting hard on them after they had exhausted their savings at the weekend.

“According to keke operator,“ The sit at home is biting hard on us. I pay for my weekly returns every Monday morning. How do I get such money when people don’t come out on Monday? I feed my family and maintain my tricycle. Now, we hear there is another sit at home tomorrow and Friday. Those who gave the sit at home should devise another strategy because this one is biting hard on the people.”

