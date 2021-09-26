By Ayo Onikoyi

New artiste, Oretayo Fatokun also known as Tystringz is soaking up the euphoria of sharing the stage with two of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers, Davido and Flavour. This feat comes within his first year as a professional musician.

Following the success of his debut single, Shalaye, the Texas, United States-based singer and tech guru got a rare opportunity to open for the two acts at separate gigs in his city. Tystringz has continued to impress with his music, using it as a tool to connect with a vast multi-racial audience in the United States and beyond.

Speaking about the experience, he disclosed, “I have been opportune to have opened for artists such as Davido and flavour the same year as my debut. They were both great opportunities for me and also because both of these happened a couple of months into my debut this year, I see it as an awesome opportunity from a fledgling experience for me. To share the stage with such artists of such experiences was definitely an inundating and overwhelming experience. I hope to continue to get more opportunities and continue showcasing my music to the world.”

The singer is riding on the wave of his exciting debut song, Shalaye which has been earning rave reviews. According to Tystringz, Shalaye is a song that took a long time to come. He explains, it is “a song I wrote with a melody that has resonated in my mind for a long but I never wrote any song in the past to portray it.

So during the lockdown in 2020, I decided to pick my guitar up like I have done several times over the years. I created a fusion of music, lyrics and sounds to express a period of time that I have felt in love, happy, free and blending all of that emotion with my music eclecticism and versatility.”

From his formative years, the singer has been shaped by different cultures. Born by a father who hails from Oyo State and an Ebira mother from Kogi, Tystringz grew up in Sango-Otta, Ogun State.

He began his Primary education at King Solomon Academy, Sango-Ota, a school owned by his Grandparents. After, he proceeded to Ambassadors College and later went to study Computer Science at Covenant University, Otta where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in 2013. Still motivated, he went to pursue his Masters Degree in Computer Science at Loyola University Chicago in 2015 and graduated in May 2016.

Tystringz who describes his music as Afrofusion also reveals plans for next year to drop his first body of work, an EP that represents his Afrofusion ambitions. Among his favourite dream collaborations are Tems, Show Dem Camp, Zinolesky, Wizkid.

