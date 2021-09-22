A 30-year-old security guard, Hassan Fulani, on Wednesday appeared in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing iron rod worth N824,600.

The police charged Fulani, who lives in Leisure Court Estate, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the defendant was employed by Mr George Ochapa as a security guard on his site at the Leisure Court Estate on July 9.

Tanko said that Ochapa promised to pay the defendant N10,000 monthly as salary.

He said that within the period of one month after employing the defendant the complainant fell sick and did not go to the site.

The prosecutor said that after recovering Ochapa went back to the site to pay the defendant but discovered that he sold 44 pieces of y16 iron basket worth N369,600 and 35 pieces of y20 iron pillars worth N455,000.

He said that the defendant sold the rods without the consent of Ochapa.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Punarimam Balogun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Balogun ordered that the surety must have a verifiable means of income and identification.

She adjourned the case until November 11 for hearing.

(NAN)

