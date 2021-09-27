By Chioma Obinna

As the world last week marked this year’s World Clean Up Day, Dettol Nigeria is partnering with the Lagos State office on, Sustainable Developmental Goals, SDGs, to achieve the SDG Goal 17.

The partnership under the programme, Dean Initiative, World’s Largest Lesson and Slum and Rural Health Initiative (SRHIN) will help drive the programme implementation and adoption.

Speaking during a workshop for key stakeholders in the Lagos State education sector , the General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah explained that the Dettol Clean Naija Initiative was created by Dettol Nigeria as an integrated multi-level campaign aimed at creating awareness, education and driving hygiene behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

Ali Shah said their aim was also to emphasise on the need to enable a sanitised environment and to create the importance of water, hygiene and sanitation in preventing the spread of infection amongst children.

“We recognise this is an enormous task and we acknowledge the immense contribution that our partners, Lagos State office on the SDGs, Dean Initiative, World’s Largest Lesson, and SRHIN will bring to this campaign.

“Over the past six years, we have directly reached over 5 million primary school children in Nigeria with our hygiene education. However, with the need for an intensified hygiene consciousness due to COVID-19, we are evolving from a model where we had just a one-off contact with the students, to one where there will be repeated interactions based on lessons from the Hygiene Curriculum.”

The Senior Special Assistant on SDGs to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, said statistics have shown that half of all general practitioner consultations and 12 percent of all hospitalisations among children aged 0 to 14 years are from infections, hence, “I am enthusiastic to see the huge benefits the knowledge shared here today will have on the physical well-being of our pupils.

“I thank and appreciate Dettol Nigeria who have partnered with the Dean Initiative, for the overall well-being of school children and I charge all our stakeholders and school executives to help ensure the success of this initiative.”

The Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Wahab Alawiye- King said: “Our priority to advance access to education and learning outcomes by providing a safe, inclusive and equitable learning environment highlights the significance of this workshop.”