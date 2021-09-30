Premier League – Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes his shirt off as he celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal – Photo: Simon Stacpoole / Offside. Liverpool UK ***

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is among the Premier League player of the month nominees for September in his first month back in English football.

Ronaldo is joined on the six-strong shortlist by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Newcastle favourite Allan Saint-Maximin, Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr

Ronaldo completed his return to Manchester United at the end of August, 12 years after leaving England in what was then a world record transfer to Real Madrid. He marked his second Premier League ‘debut’ with two goals against Newcastle and also scored against West Ham.

The 36-year-old Portuguese is a four-time former winner of the player of the month award, with his last gong coming in March 2008.

Salah has made a phenomenal start to the season and his September saw the Egyptian rack up his 100th Premier League goal. That century milestone came in a win over Leeds, while he also scored in Liverpool games against Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Saint-Maximin’s performances have kept Newcastle afloat in recent weeks, especially in the absence of usual goalscorer Callum Wilson. He registered an assist against Manchester United, before later scoring and assisting against Leeds and Watford respectively to pick up invaluable points.

Rudiger has starred in a Chelsea side that won two of their three Premier League games in September, picking up back-to-back 3-0 victories over Aston Villa and Tottenham. The German defender even got on the scoresheet for the Blues in the latter.

Cancelo has been part of a Manchester City back four that didn’t concede a single Premier League goal in September, while also taking seven points from a possible nine. Although a natural right-back, the Portuguese has looked at home on the left instead.

Watford picked up four Premier League points in September and Sarr was crucial to that success. The Senegal international netted twice in a 3-1 win over Norwich, ending a Hornets run of three consecutive defeats, and scored again in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

