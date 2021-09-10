From R:His Most Eminence, the Baba Aladura, Dr. David D.L Bob-Manuel, Moses Orimolade IX and Prelate of Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim worldwide and other elders of the church, during a press conference of his 4th induction held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

At the press conference marking the 4th induction of His Most Eminence, the Baba Aladura, Dr. David D.L Bob-Manuel, Moses Orimolade IX and Prelate of Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, the religious organisation has shown concern over the numerous challenges Nigeria is facing which ranges from non development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector which has brought hunger, unemployment and poverty in the land. The organisation also frowned at non religious tolerance among the ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Following the global crises, the church also said that every country has its own share of the problem, even as the world battles Coronavirus pandemic etc.

Addressing journalists at the church headquarter in Lagos, Dr. David D.L Bob-Manuel said that our country, Nigeria in particular is currently experiencing the challenges of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, Fulani herdsmen attacks on farmlands, traveller’s communities raping, sexual attacks and maiming of innocent and defenceless citizens. However, we therefore urge the Nigerian state and relevant security agencies to live up to their obligation to protect every citizen and guarantee freedom of worship and movement anywhere in the country.

According to him, the menace of Boko Haram, terrorists, criminals, herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits have further compounded the security issues. “Many Nigerians no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. Most travellers within the country have revealed gory tales of their experiences in the hands of these criminals. These occurrences point to the failing standards of our moral fabric for which the Church as the moral barometer must wake up and intensify the dissemination of its salvation message”

Continuing in his address, the spiritual father of the church, said, “I urge parents and Ecclesiastical leaders to focus on the redemptive work and message of Jesus Christ to salvage this situation. This is a spiritual battle that must be fought and won by prayers. Most importantly, we as individuals and nations must imbibe the ethos of holy and righteous living”.

However, Dr. David D.L Bob-Manuel and his elders in its entirety condemn same sex marriage and it should not be mentioned among us.

On the state of growing unemployment rate, he said that economic and development statistics reveal unemployment as a lagging index in our nation. “Millions of graduates are finding it hard to get a decent job, and where these jobs are available most employment processes appear not to be fair. We implore the government to declare a national emergency on unemployment as this trend if allowed to continue will increase the negative security issue that we are currently experiencing as a nation. Our education curriculum also needs to be tweaked to encourage the teaching of anchor and entrepreneurial skills relevant to today’s market situation”.

On the effort of the church to reach the less privileged ones in the society, he said, “during Covid-19 the church spent millions of Naira relief package which it distributed to its members in Nigeria and other countries.

Presently he said that the church has so far spent N10m on skill acquisition on youths and assist them with cash after they had acquired the skills. This programme is ongoing to ensure that we contribute our quota in nation building.

We continue to focus on spiritual growth as well as the economic emancipation of our members which has led to our collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the formation of the ESOCS Micro Finance Bank while fulfilling our Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR)”.