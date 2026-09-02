Lawal inaugurates Zamfara at 30 anniversary committee

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Zamfara State government had inaugurated a committee for its 30th anniversary celebration.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State Mani Mumuni.

He charged members of the committee to work collectively to deliver an inclusive, people-centred, and memorable anniversary celebration.

The inaugural meeting of the committee was held on Thursday and brought together distinguished personalities drawn from the state’s political leadership, public service, traditional institutions, academia, religious organisations and other sectors.

The deputy governor, who serves as chairman of the committee, welcomed members and expressed appreciation for the responsibility of serving on the important committee on behalf of the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal Gamjin Gusau.

He noted that the presence and commitment of members reflected their dedication to the progress and development of Zamfara State and their belief in the collective efforts required to move the state forward.

Zamfara State was created on 1st October 1996, out of the then Sokoto State. The Deputy Governor observed that the creation of the state was driven by aspirations for development, peace, identity and prosperity for its people.