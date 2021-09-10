Queens College principal, Dr. Mrs Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye in company of some the speakers at the career talk organised for JSS 3 students.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The need to enable Junior Secondary students, JSS 3 make informed decision on their career paths and other areas of their lives as they set to move into senior secondary class informed a career talk by the management of Queens College, Yaba.

Speaking at the event held at the school premises recently, the principal of the school, Dr. Mrs. Dr Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye explained that prepareit became imperative for prospective SS1 students to be assertive, proactive and well informed on their career paths.

Her words:” The JSS3 students have just finished their Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, and when they resume next term they will be in SS1. There, they are expected to make subject choices which will set them on the path to various careers.

” I don’t want students to make choices due to wrong reasons. For instance making decisions due to peer pressure, parental pressure, unrealistic expectations etc. I wanted them to make informed choices that would help them match their aptitudes, abilities, temperaments to the various careers.

“In essence I wanted students to know themselves, know what the various careers entailed in terms of requirements – skills,abilities,aptitudes, subjects), job opportunities, job prospects etc and then make an informed choice.” Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye explained.

On why she invited professionals in different career paths to interact with the students, QCP noted that :” The various professionals were invited to open the eyes of the students to some of the professions available to them and what it would take to pursue those careers including the benefits and job hazards.” She said.

The students had the opportunity to listen to professionals that included : Principals of schools; Counsellor; an Accountant; Pharmacist; Doctor. Others included Civil Engineer, Doctor, Lawyer, Mechanical engineer, Teacher, Computer Scientist and a Journalist.