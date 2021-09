File Photo

The Starting XI for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Lone Stars of Liberia is;

GK- Maduka Okoye

DEF- Ola Aina

DEF- Jamilu Collins

DEF- William Troost-Ekong

DEF- Leon Balogun

MID- Wilfred Ndidi

MID- Joe Aribo

MID- Alex Iwobi



FWD- Moses Simon

FWD- Kelechi Iheanacho

FWD- Victor Oshimen

The 2nd round Group C qualifier kicks off at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Vanguard News Nigeria