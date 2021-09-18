





The family of the Professor (Sir) Matthew Idowu Ajibero, former rector of Kogi State Polytechnic who died on August 25 at aged 71 has announced the burial ceremonies from September 21 to 25.



Ajibero, was at different times professor of Library and Information Science at Bayero University, Kano and later also University Librarian and pioneer head of the Department of Library Science at University of Ilorin.



He served two terms (2006 to 2014) as rector of Kogi State Polytechnic and subsequently as Special Adviser on Higher Education, Kogi State Government.



The academic giant was a member of several professional bodies, a recipient of numerous awards from academic, professional and community groups.



He was also a prominent personality in the Catholic Church was, until his death, the Metropolitan Grand Knight, Ibadan Metropolitan Council and chairman of the Forum of Metropolitan Grand Knights.



The burial events begin with a Commendation Mass on September 21 at the University of Ilorin (Main Campus) and continues with a Procession Service in Kabba, on September 22.



The Christian Wake holds on September 24 at his Kabba GRA residence, the Funeral Mass on September 25 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (SHJ), and Reception at the Kabba Township Stadium.