By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE police in Edo State has in the course of trying to arrest a fleeing murder suspect identified as Ebuka Nwaechie shot at one Moses Adam who was in a vehicle passing by.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs said Nwaechie is a suspect in the murder of Bright Orikose in 2020.

The statement reads: “The Edo State Police Command wish to inform the public that on 17/09/2021 at about 18:00 hours acting on credible information, one Ebuka Nwaechie who was involved in the alleged murder of Bright Orikose on 24/12/2020 was sighted along First East Circular Road by St Joseph Catholic Church, Police operatives from the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit of the command immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect.

“The Command deeply regret to inform the public that in the process of the arrest, a member of the police team fired a shot in a bid to restrain the fleeing suspect which unfortunately hit one of the occupants of a moving vehicle identified as Moses Adam and injured his thigh.

The victim was rushed to the Edo Specialist Hospital where he gave up the ghost. The member of the police team involved in the shooting has been identified and arrested.

“The erring officer will go through an administrative trial that will determine his culpability,” he added.

Kontongs stated that the Commissioner of Police, Philip Agbadu is saddened by the incident and condole with the family of the victim while directing the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of criminal investigation to carry out a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Vanguard News Nigeria