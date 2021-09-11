Pele

Pele remains in hospital but is recovering well after having surgery to remove a tumour from his large intestine.

The Brazil legend, who is one of just four players to score in four different World Cups, has been in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital since August 31 undergoing routine tests to combat the colon tumour.

Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer released another update on Instagram about his health, following on from his post on Monday that explained he had undertaken surgery.

“My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better,” Pele posted on Friday.

“I’m looking forward to playing again, but I’m still going to recover for a few more days.

“While I’m here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We’ll be together again soon!”

Earlier in the week, Argentina captain Lionel Messi overtook Pele as South America’s leading goalscorer in men’s international football with a hat-trick in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

