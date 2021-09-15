Passion is the foundation of joy and success. Everyone wishes to build on their passion and change their world, but very few possess the courage to do so. While it is a serious gamble, steadfastly developing one’s passion and seeing the journey through always brings happiness and prosperity. This is what Mohammed Al-Mathani firmly believes in, and upon seeing his success, we are inclined to believe him.

Mohammed always had a passion for finance and business. While he did not live the easiest life, he stuck by his gut and pursued his dreams in whichever forms they manifested. He went from a small boy playing on the streets of Jeddah to obtain his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from the prestigious Canadian University.

With zeal and enthusiasm, he studied and became fluent in CPM and CMA and is now a certified expert in the field. Today, Mohammed is a highly sought-after financial accountant and consultant who counsels and helps big names along their road to prosperity.

Mohammed did not get to where he is by being content with himself or his dreams. He is in a state of constant curiosity, acquiring new skill sets that help him achieve a better understanding of his chosen career path.

Passion, however precious, cannot be locked up and admired from a distance. It needs to be brought into the field and developed so that both passion and the dreamer evolve together. Over the years, Mohammed has gained a skill set and knowledge that strengthened his passion for finance.

He keeps abreast with technology and also with the tax laws and rules. He has honed his ability to establish companies and deal with chambers of commerce, commercial registers, and government authorities. His extensive knowledge of the workings of accountancy has helped him excel in his field.

Mohammed’s devotion to his passion has worked wonders for him. Today, he owns the sports cars that the small boy from Jeddah dreamed of driving. He is building a life of luxury, all because he chose to build on his passion.

This is what he believes in, and this is what he preaches to the world. While passion requires immense hard work and dedication, the process is just as joyous as the result. And with Mohammed Al-Mathani’s success story as an inspiration, we are inspired to trust in the journey and build on our passion.