Alvarez apologises to Atletico fans after summer exit attempt

Atletico Madrid’s Argentine forward #19 Julian Alvarez shoots during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Deportivo de la Coruna at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

Julian Alvarez apologised to Atletico Madrid fans on Saturday for trying to leave the club during the summer, admitting he understands why supporters were angry with him.

The Argentina international was heavily linked with Barcelona this summer and said during the World Cup he thought it would be best if Atletico sold him.

The Rojiblancos refused to accept an offer from the Catalan giants and Alvarez was whistled and jeered by the club’s own fans at the start of the season.

However, the tension has gradually eased and Alvarez netted his first goals of the season this week, firstly against Stuttgart in the Champions League and then on Saturday helping the club beat Deportivo La Coruna 1-0.

“I wanted to apologise to our people for my words during the World Cup,” Alvarez told Movistar.

“The truth is it was a mistake on my part, both in how I expressed myself and the timing. Above all because I understand people’s anger — I would have been angry too, as a fan.

“And also because of how they’ve stuck by me and supported me all these years and in these last few weeks. They’ve been very generous, and I really value that.”

Atletico signed the 26-year-old from Manchester City in 2024 and he has become a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side over the previous two seasons.

Alvarez put in his brightest display of the season against Deportivo and his goal split the teams at the Metropolitano stadium.

“I’m starting to feel good… I’m grateful to all my teammates because they’ve supported me,” continued Alvarez.

“They’ve really stuck by me throughout this whole time… and I’m working to improve.

“I’ve felt better in these last few matches… both physically and with the ball.”

AFP