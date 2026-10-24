Alvarez fires Atletico to win against Deportivo

Atletico Madrid’s Argentine forward #19 Julian Alvarez (L) attempts to score during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Deportivo de la Coruna at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

Julian Alvarez continued on his road to redemption by scoring the only goal as Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 on Saturday to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points.

Diego Simeone’s side are second, with champions Barca hosting Real Madrid, third, in the Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Alvarez netted for the second consecutive game, having grabbed his first of the season in Atletico’s 1-1 Champions League draw at Stuttgart in midweek.

Atletico supporters hounded Alvarez during his first appearances this season after he tried to force his way out of the club in the summer, but the tension has gradually cooled.

Home fans at the Metropolitano stadium directed a few whistles at the team in general after a slow start, with Deportivo having the best chance of the first half.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved well from Lorenzo Amatucci, while at the other end Diego Simeone’s side lacked spark.

Early in the second half Alvarez found the breakthrough. Alejandro Grimaldo fired in a dangerous low pass towards the far post, where the Argentina international turned it over the line.

Alvarez came close to a second after a slick team move, with Alex Baena slipping him in, but Depor goalkeeper Leo Roman saved the striker’s attempted lob with his face.

The former Manchester City striker looked much closer to his best form in this outing after struggling with some fitness problems earlier in the campaign.

Alexander Sorloth lashed narrowly over from a tight angle as Atletico sought to kill off the game, unsuccessfully.

Deportivo might have levelled in stoppage time with Kevin Sanchez volleying well wide from Adama Traore’s cross when well placed to trouble Oblak.

The Galicians’ best chance came with virtually the last kick of the game, with Oblak saving from Sanchez on his line, when the forward seemed destined to score.

Earlier, Georges Mikautadze snatched a late 2-1 win for Villarreal in a derby clash against Valencia, who had midfielder Harvey Elliott sent off as both sides finished with 10 men.

The Yellow Submarine came from behind to triumph, climbing into mid-table and leaving Javier Aguirre’s Los Che 19th, in the relegation zone.

Pepelu sent Valencia ahead from the penalty spot in the first half before American defender Alex Freeman headed the visitors level at Mestalla stadium after 69 minutes.

Inigo Perez’s Villarreal had Pape Gueye sent off when the Senegal international hit Jose Gaya in the face with his elbow.

However, English midfielder Elliott, on loan from Liverpool, was soon dismissed for two quick yellow cards for apparent dissent.

Villarreal striker Mikautadze broke through in stoppage time, racing through and finishing with aplomb to claim the three points.

AFP