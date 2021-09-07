…As Adetifa emerges new NCDC DG

By Sola Ogundipe & Gabriel Olawale

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday names Vice President Osinbajo as the chairman of the Health Sector Reform Committee even as he approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The committee which is set up for a period of six months has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum among others.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, revealed that the committee will commence the development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform programme for Nigeria in collaboration with the State Governments and the FCT administration.

“This is sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health. The committee will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC. The President has named him as a member of this important committee.

Other members of the committee are; Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State ; Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health; Mr. Alex Okoh Director General BPE; Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, a Professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the University College London and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health; Mr Babatunde Irukera, Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council; Senator (Dr) Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe; Dr. Adedamola Dada; Dr. Sani Aliyu; Dr. Mairo Mandara; Dr. Haliru Yahaya, Emir of Shonga; Professor Uche Amazigbo; Director Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health; Dr Faisal Shuaib; Prof Nasiru Sambo; Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa and Dr Gambo Aliyu;

Others in the committee are: Dr Betta Edu; President NMA; President PSN; President NANNM; President Association of MLSN; Mrs Temi Marcella Awogboro ; Dr. Muhammad Sadiq; Dr. Azubike Tagbo and WHO , Nigeria.

Vesta Healthcare Partners and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are to serve as resources persons and have observer roles in the committee.

