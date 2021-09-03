By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on has called on the newly elected Chairmen of the party at the ward level to hold their respective base firmly to ensure a more formidable APC ahead of 2023 general elections.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party in the State, Chief Yemi Sanusi, made the call, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while inaugurating the newly elected 236 ward chairmen.

The 236 Ward Chairmen took their oath of office at the Mitros Hall, Abeokuta, which was administered by the party’s lawyer, Hon. Abeeb Ajayi.

ALSO READ: Court upholds Akwa Ibom APC ward congress

Chief Sanusi charged the chairmen to run an inclusive administration at their respective wards, saying that the door of the party is widely open to receive as many people desirous to join the progressives train.

He added that unity and peace should be pursued at all times to ensure the continued success of the party in future elections.

He also charged them to shun pride, divisive tendencies and one man show, saying such attitude breeds only disagreement and faction which would not be tolerated.

Vanguard News Nigeria