Ogoni leaders meet over NPDC’s visit, cult killings

File image of Ogoni land, polluted by oil spills.

By Davies Iheamanchor, PORT HARCOURT

Stakeholders, chiefs and opinion leaders in Ogoni ethnic nationality of Rivers State are meeting over the resurgence of cult-related killings in the area and the visit of Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, without official notice to the leaders.

The Ogoni leaders, regretting the visit of NPDC, vowed that no company would resume oil business in the area without due consultations with them.

The President of KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organisation in the area, Emmanuel Deeyah, in Port Harcourt, weekend, expressed regrets that NPDC, an affiliate company of Nigeria National Petroleum Commission, NNPC, would visit Ogoni without going through the right channel.

Deeyah also regretted the recent cult activities that has claimed many lives in the area, calling on security operatives to arrest and prosecute any cultist caught with fireman arm in Ogoni.

He said: “Lately, in Ogoniland we have had this issue of cult-related killings, so we have come to say enough is enough.

“We are talking with the relevant security agencies so that anyone caught shooting even crackers; they should visit such person with the full weight of the law.

“They should do everything within their powers to apprehend such persons.”

Deeyah said while the people were pondering on how to tackle insecurity in the area, that they were again inundated with the report of the visit of NPDC on their planned resumption oil mining in Ogoni.

The Ogoni leader said any company that intends to explore oil in the area must meet with critical stakeholders, chiefs and opinion leaders, adding that Ogoni was not ready to make the same mistakes it made in the era of Shell Petroleum Development Company.

“In the next few days, we are going to call a broad-based meeting of Ogoni people of all seeds of opinion so that we chat the way forward.

“It is at that meeting we are going to agree on what we expect.

“We rejected Shell, so if another organisation is going to come we should know what others things they are going to do better than Shell,” he noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria