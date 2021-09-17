The Ekiti State Government has debunked the rumour that some COVID-19 vaccines are spoilt due to the lack of electricity supply in the state.

Dr Oyebanji Filani, the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, made the denial in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Filani noted that the rumour making the rounds in some quarters on the vaccines being spoilt is not only false and unfounded, but also meant to misinform the general public.

According to him, the available COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the State in good condition.

“The vaccines are being stored in the State Cold Store in line with the appropriate guidance and requirements on vaccine handling and storage.

“The Moderna vaccine is currently stored at a temperature of -43.2-degree Celsius,” he said.

Filani disclosed that the state had trained, motivated and deployed 92 vaccination teams, comprising 582 persons, to ensure accurate movement and administration of vaccines.

“The State Cold Store is equipped with 24/7 power supply to maintain the potency of the vaccines.

“During vaccination campaigns, vaccines are moved from the State Cold Store in Cold Chain Boxes to maintain the optimum temperature.

“We have continued to ensure that these vaccines are transported within the recommended temperature range.

“As at 12 noon Thursday, the 16th of September, 2021, Ekiti State has exhausted her first dose of the Moderna vaccines with 47,839 persons vaccinated.

“This is in addition to over 70,000 persons who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“As a matter of fact, the State vaccination wastage rate is currently the lowest in the country,” he said.

The Commissioner said information on the COVID-19 response in Ekiti State, including vaccination, could be obtained from the Ministry of Health and Human Services through the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Health.

He maintained that the health and safety of the good people of Ekiti remains a top priority for the Dr Kayode Fayemi administration.

“We encourage everyone to refrain from spreading unfounded rumours that could create panic and mistrust in the health system.

“The available COVID-19 vaccines in Ekiti State are proven to be safe and effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Filani added.

(NAN)

