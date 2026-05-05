Cross River is COVID-19 free – Commissioner

…announces successful containment of lone case

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River State has achieved a significant public health milestone with the successful treatment and discharge of its only confirmed COVID-19 case, rendering the state virus-free.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk, disclosed that the solitary case, confirmed on April 16, 2026, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) isolation centre, was swiftly contained.

The state government activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and collaborated with partners including the World Health Organization (WHO) and NCDC for robust contact tracing, monitoring, testing, and line-listing, ensuring no further infections.

His words: “I am pleased to report that Cross River State is COVID 19 free.

“On May 1, 2026, the index and only patient was discharged in excellent health, with a negative COVID 19 test result,” he said.

He assured residents of heightened vigilance by the Public Health Department and EOC, while commending Governor Bassey Edet Otu, UCTH, Federal Ministry of Health, NPHCDA, NCDC, WHO, UNICEF, and others for their support.