By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC on Tuesday unveiled its Strategic Vision implementation Plan (2021-2025), a new media channel (Global Connect Podcast) and a Compendium of speeches by its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta at NCC Annex office, Mbora, Airport Road, in Abuja.

The Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) 2020-2025 is the successor of the SVP 2015-2020.

Speaking on the SVP, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said the need to re-invigorate the Commission and take it to the greater heights informed the development of new

SVP

He said the Commission took into consideration the seveeal notable advancements in the Nigerian telecommunication industry within the last five years as well as the current global realities in designing the plan.

The new plan he said had been guided and aligned to the ERGP of the Federal government.

He said the wstablishment of the NCC Podcast is in line with its strategic initiatives to boost the corporate image and visibility of the Commission via the adoption of innovative channels of communication by developing audio and content contents to reach out to its publics.