By Nnamdi Ojiego

The much anticipated maiden edition of Miss Campus Naija Reality TV Show will on December 4, 2021, hits the Nigerian airwaves, according to the organisers, Kanaz Productions Entertainment Ltd.

The show which would run for three months will come to a close on February 27, 2022. It will be aired 24 hours turn around on MTN and Airtel online TV and the DSTV, among other television channels.

Meanwhile, the organisers had earlier announced a N50 million star prize for the winner of the contest.

Speaking during the media unveiling of the show in Lagos, the Managing Director of Kanaz Group, Nnabueze Kanife, said the show aims to promote the cultures, languages and traditions of the states of the participating contestants, thereby promoting unity of the diverse participating cultures.

He said: “The show is designed to be a reality show featuring female undergraduate students from tertiary institutions in different geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“Our vision is to make Miss Campus Naija Reality TV Show the largest show and most credible provider of content related to helping young women achieve their aspirations of supporting marginalized or disadvantaged groups or worthy humanitarian causes.

“The contestants are to be housed in a secure location in Lagos state whereas auditions and voting for selecting contestants will take place in strategic locations nationwide.

“They will be required to live their daily lives according to a variety of cultures and traditions, display their knowledge of different languages, prepare different ethnic dishes and showcase the histories of traditions/customs of different ethnic groups in Nigeria. They are also are expected to use the platform to demonstrate their unique talents in the form of handcrafts, innovations, etc.”

Speaking on why the show is exclusively female, Kanife explained that it was to eliminate limitations witnessed in other reality TV shows.

During the show, candidates will be evicted periodically by a popular voting process and a candidate with the lowest number of popular votes will be evicted.

However, an evicted candidate may be restored to the house if she passes an examination in the hot room by the Guardian Angel in the person of Nollywood legend, Chief Pete Edochie or if they garner an overwhelming number of emergency votes from their fans during the examination.