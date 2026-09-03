‘I thought of selling my laptop’ – Ex-BBN star Danboskid opens up on struggles

Former Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Daniel Olatunji, popularly known as Danboskid, has opened up about his current struggles, revealing plans to rebuild his career and become financially independent.

The reality TV star made the disclosure in a video shared on Wednesday, where he spoke candidly about returning to his family home and his efforts to get his life back on track.

Danboskid revealed that he is currently staying in his sister’s room while working on several plans aimed at helping him regain his footing.

Among his plans are producing a movie, becoming a top actor, starting an accessories business and driving for Uber.

"I don’t have anything, just my laptop" — BBNaija's Danboskid speaks on hitting rock bottom and wanting to start over again. pic.twitter.com/cOtavvvMaK — OVA TV MEDIA📡 (@ovatvofficial) September 3, 2026

He also spoke about the difficulties confronting his family, but stressed that he was not looking for sympathy.

Instead, he said he needed advice and support as he worked towards changing his circumstances.

“I don’t really know what to say, but I know I have so many things in mind. And I know I don’t know what’s going on with me.

“But I know I have to change what’s going on. I know I have to stop being intentional. I know I have to start altering my own reality.

“Because I have to make things work regardless.”

Reflecting further on his situation, Danboskid said his family had not been deprived of basic necessities but admitted that they were experiencing mental and emotional difficulties.

“As I said, we’re not suffering. My dad is a tenant. So yeah, we’re just suffering mentally,” he said.

The former housemate also revealed that he had contemplated selling his laptop to raise money but ultimately decided to keep it because of its importance to his plans for rebuilding his career.

He said one of his major ambitions was to establish himself in the film industry, starting with a movie he is already working on.

“I have a script going on. I’m going to produce my movie. I’m going to become a movie producer.And a world-class top actor.

“Yes, that’s it. So that’s the first one. That’s like the bigger picture. But how do we go about it? I honestly do not know.”

Beyond filmmaking, Danboskid said he was determined to launch an accessories brand, which he hopes will provide another source of income as he works towards becoming financially stable.

“I also want to start my accessory brand.

“Oh yeah, I know how to select good accessories.

“So yeah, you all know I’m going to put on my business page to patronise me because that’s how I want to kick-start myself.”

He also disclosed plans to drive for Uber, including the possibility of using vehicles belonging to people who no longer want to operate them themselves.

According to the reality star, his immediate priorities are to become independent, secure accommodation and support his family.

“Get something done for myself. Start doing Uber. Start my accessory brand.

“Get a house for myself. Fix my family, and become a meaningful user. That’s the plan.”

Danboskid also spoke about the pressure that comes with being a public figure, saying he wanted to move beyond the image people had formed of him through his online presence.

He said he was determined to demonstrate his abilities and pursue opportunities without allowing public perception to define what he could achieve.

The reality star was among the housemates who featured in the 2025 edition of BBNaija and was the first contestant evicted from the show.

Vanguard News