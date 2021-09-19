By Victor Arjiromanus

Away from the norm of sexual perversion and usual Bantings that colorizes many hip-hop and Afro-pop songs in the growing Nigerian entertainment scenes, an exceptional up and rising artist, Lukman Ibrahim Pemisire, aka Maximo has said, he is taking the burden of imparting sound knowledge to his listeners.

Through his new song ‘Richboyz’, Maximo gave a completely different vibe from the normal sounds people are used to; with a blend of spiritually ominous sound, quotes and pieces of advice to learn from, that gives hope for anyone willing to take the bull by the horn to be successful and rich, and at the same time exhilarating beats that will make one dance with little control.

According to Maximo, he is not into singing just for the fun of it or the money it brings, but also, to have an impact in the world positively before he leaves this world.

Narrating what inspired the yet to be released song, Maximo explained that; “I got rich early, so I don’t know how to hate, but I hate when people ask me for money because they made it look like that is all I am good for, which is a total turn off for me.’’

“The truth is everyone wants to be rich but not everyone is willing to do the smart works that lead to being rich that’s why I decided to use My song to pass the message across to people of the world since music is a universal language that everyone understands, if they want to be rich they should put in the work even if it gets hard and messy but never to give up.”

“The lyrics of the is very powerful, because, it came directly from my heart, and how I feel people should live their lives if they want to be rich and successful since no one is willing to associate with a pauper no matter how good-hearted a poor person is, you must be able to bring something to the table regardless of your circumstances.”

“I am telling people never to give up on themselves even when it seems like they don’t know what they are doing and the only important thing that matters is to always believe in themselves, even if everyone sees them as jokers.”

The song which was produced by Whoweeka will be released and available on all streaming platforms by October.

Stating his personal goal with music, Maximo said; ‘I want my music to take me everywhere because the world is a beautiful place for every good-hearted soul.’