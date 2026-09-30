Fela Kuti inspired my moves in Spider-Man – Andrew Garfield

British actor Andrew Garfield has disclosed that the music and revolutionary spirit of late Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti influenced how he portrayed Spider-Man.

Garfield made the revelation in a now-viral roadside interview, explaining that he develops a playlist for every character he plays and turned to Fela Kuti’s music after landing the role of Peter Parker.

The actor said Fela’s music helped him connect the physicality of the superhero character with a sense of activism and justice.

“I create a playlist for every character I play, which is a lovely, fun thing to do. So, I started listening to Fela Kuti when I first got Spider-Man,” he said during a roadside interview.

“There was something in the sound and the rhythm that was really useful to me for that character.

“There was something about suddenly being in touch with the body, but also justice-seeking, because he was obviously a revolutionary figure.

“And the way I moved in that film, in the suit, has some inspiration from Fela and his music.”

According to the 43-year-old award-winning actor, he was particularly attracted to the energy and power conveyed through Fela’s music and sought to channel some of those qualities into his interpretation of Spider-Man.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what it is about this guy’s power, but I want to somehow reflect it in this guy’s power,’” he added.

Garfield rose to prominence after beginning his career on the West End stage and in British television. He earned critical attention for his performance in the 2007 television film ‘Boy A’, in which he played a juvenile convict.

He later appeared in David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network’ in 2010 and starred in Mark Romanek’s dystopian romantic drama ‘Never Let Me Go’ the same year.

His profile rose significantly after he was cast as Peter Parker in Marc Webb’s Spider-Man films, released in 2012 and 2014. He later reprised the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in 2021.

Garfield’s career has earned him several major honours, including a Tony Award, two Critics’ Choice Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a British Academy Television Award.

He has also received nominations for two Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.