Many dead, burnt beyond recognition in Bauchi auto crash
The cars in flames.

By Charly Agwam, BAUCHI

Several passengers have reportedly died, while others have been burnt beyond recognition in a fatal crash that occurred, Tuesday night, at Dungulbi, close to the Muslim burial site in Bauchi State.

According to a source, two vehicles were gutted fire at about 9.20p.m. after a head-on collision.

READ ALSO: 3 killed, 1 injured in Bauchi road crash – FRSC

The scene of the accident is about 10 kilometres away from Bauchi metropolis along the Bauchi-Gombe Highway.

The witness said that the vehicles collided while trying to dodge a pothole.

Vanguard could not independently confirm details of the crash at press time, as officials of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, could not be reached.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.