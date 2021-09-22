Many dead, burnt beyond recognition in Bauchi auto crash

The cars in flames.

By Charly Agwam, BAUCHI

Several passengers have reportedly died, while others have been burnt beyond recognition in a fatal crash that occurred, Tuesday night, at Dungulbi, close to the Muslim burial site in Bauchi State.

According to a source, two vehicles were gutted fire at about 9.20p.m. after a head-on collision.

The scene of the accident is about 10 kilometres away from Bauchi metropolis along the Bauchi-Gombe Highway.

The witness said that the vehicles collided while trying to dodge a pothole.

Vanguard could not independently confirm details of the crash at press time, as officials of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, could not be reached.

Vanguard News Nigeria