A 26-year-old man, Saidu Mogaji, on Friday appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an electrical cable worth N30,000.

The police charged Mogaji, whose address was not provided, with theft.

The prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 25 at about 6.00 p.m. at the Lagos State Multi Agency Building Complex, Alausa, Ikeja.

Eruada said the defendant entered the complex and stole an electrical cable valued at N30,000 belonging to the Lagos State Multi-Agency Building.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 278 of the criminal law prescribes three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Folashade Oshikoya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oshikoya adjourned the case until September 16 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria