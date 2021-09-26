Turkey-based Nigerian comedian LinoMrLion has promised his fans at home and abroad loads of fun in the last quarter of the year.



“The “Mbers” will be moments to remember for my fans. We have many skits in the making, a lot of finished ones awaiting upload, as well as live shows for them,” he declared. “My series, “COL ” Season 2 will be out soon and we are also looking at expanding our shows beyond the shores of Turkey.”



Stating that his fans will be fully hinted at every development, LinoMrLion, whose real name is Wemimo Iyiola Samson, avowed that he is driven by the desire to keep his fans satisfied. Said he, “seeing my fans commend my work is fulfilling for me. All the likes, shares and comments on my social media handles encourage me a lot.”

Other developments he disclosed included his efforts to have a charity organisation. “I am currently working on one at the moment. When the modalities and documentation are completed, it will be made known to the world. It is surely a unique one and it’s going to melt the heart of my fans,” he said.



While noting that his philanthropy has been confined to a small circle of family and friends, he made known his intention to to widen the scope “with the aid of my NGO in due time.”

The comedian who has modelled for some top brands such as Sevil Fashion World and Instancity among others also hinted that “the paperworks for some are on ground awaiting my assent.”

While he started his showbiz career as a musician known by the stage name Wemskills, the multitalented entertainer attained fame as a comedian known famously as LinoMrLion.

“It got to a time in my career when I needed to substitute the old name, Wemskills for a more matured one, so I had to make do with the one my circle of friends call me by, and that is “LinoMrLion,” he explained.



Speaking further, he said: “While LINO is acronym for “life Is Not Ours,” MrLion is just added vibe to suggest “strength.”