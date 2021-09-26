The Lagos State Government says it is partnering with the Maize Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (MAAN) to explore possibilities of commercial production of maize in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Olusanya said this after receiving members of the association.

The commissioner said the meeting with MAAN was in view of the opportunities available for the sourcing of silage from the partnership.

She noted that silage was `a very cheap and affordable source of feed for livestock in the state, particularly for cows.

Silage is referred to as grass or other green fodder compacted and stored in airtight conditions like in a silo, without first being dried, and used as animal feed.

She said that the need for collaboration with the association came after her visit to the Igbodu Feedlot in Epe.

According to Olusanya, MAAN had planted about 167,000 hectares of maize across Nigeria with an average crop output of five metric tonnes per hectare in 2021 farming season.

“There is a potential for about 835,000 metric tonnes of silage which could be available for the feedlots in the state.

“We are meeting with representatives of MAAN to explore possible collaborations with the association to help the state grow its own maize.

“This partnership will serve as a major source of production of cattle feed.

“I am particularly delighted about this initiative because it is in line with the State’s five-Year Agricultural Roadmap, particularly the reform of the red meat value chain.

“As you are aware, the state in partnership with interested investors is establishing feedlots and fattening centres.

“This will help with the traceability and hygiene of the cattle before they are slaughtered for consumption,” she said.

Olusanya also said that the meeting was a follow-up on the visit to the Igbodu Feedlot, Epe, and to explore the opportunities available for the sourcing of silage from the association.

