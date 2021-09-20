A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Monday sentenced a labourer, El-Kanan Emmanuel, to five years imprisonment for stealing N 51,000.

The Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Emmanuel after he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, theft and begged the court for leniency.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N51, 000 as compensation to the nominal complainant.

ALSO READ: Nigerians paid N2.15trn for petrol in 12 months, says NNPC

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Mista Ali Police station, on Aug. 17, by Theresa Bala.

He said that the convict broke into Bala’s house and stole N 51,000.

The prosecutor disclosed that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 212 and 213 of the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria