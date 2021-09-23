Mrs Kudirat Aka-Bashorun, wife of late activist and NBA President Alao Aka-Bashorun, has passed on at the age of 75 years.

Mrs Kudirat Aka-Bashorun died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The death was announced in a brief statement signed by Dipo Aka-Bashorun on behalf of the family

The statement reads, “On behalf of the family of Late Alao Aka-Bashorun, we wish to announce the passing of our dear mother and grand-mother, Mrs. Kudirat Aka-Bashorun who passed on September 22nd, 2021. Age 75 May her soul Rest In Peace.”

