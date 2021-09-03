The Police tactical operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies, have repelled a large number of armed bandits (in their hundreds) with intent to attack Shinkafi town, the headquarters of Shinkafi local governments area of Zamfara state.



This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu.



Shehu said the bandits who were from the camp of a notorious bandits kingpin,

“Turji”, were heavily engaged in a gun duel by the joint security forces stationed in Shinkafi to safeguard the lives and properties of the communities.



“At the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours, one of the bandits was fatally injured, while others escaped with possible bullet wounds,” the PPRO said.



The commissioner of police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, directed the immediate deployment of more security operatives to complement the existing security arrangements, that will curtail any further attack by the bandits.

Elkanah further commended the resilience of the operatives and charged them to sustain the tempo so that the state can be adequately protected.

Vanguard News Nigeria