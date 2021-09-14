By Steve Oko

The streets were literally empty, Tuesday in Umuahia, Abia State capital as residents stayed indoors in full compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

IPOB had directed a sit-at-home “throughout Biafra land” as a mark of honour for victims of September 14, 2017 military raid of the Afaraukwu Ibeku country home of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during Operation Python Dance ii.

No fewer than 28 persons mostly Biafra agitators providing human shield at the compound where Kanu was staying after his release from prison custody, were reportedly killed during the invasion.

The military had since denied any involvement in the raid which drew international condemnation.

Some of the major streets monitored by our Correspondent were virtually deserted except for occasional human and vehicular movements.

It was also observed that some of the streets were converted to temporary football pitches by youths.

Business activities were completely grounded as shops on the street were under lock and key.

The ever-busy Isi Gate relief market was also a ghost of itself although some dealers on perishables and food stuffs were sighted attending to few desperate customers.

Banks did not also open for business as at the time of filing this report.

Some residents were seen in groups in front of their balconies, some discussing others eating.

One of the residents told our Correspondent that ” the sit-at-home thing is becoming confusing”, and appealed to IPOB to consider the economic and other implications on the people.

The resident, a furniture maker who pleaded anonymity said:”Yesterday we sat at home, and today I called a friend who told me he had gone to look for what to eat, that’s why I decided to also come out”.

There was no incidence of any clash with security agencies so far as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria