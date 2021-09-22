.

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun disclosed that he stabilised the school academic calendar through the inter-generational engagement of personnel in the institution.

Delivering the 10th Convocation Lecture of Osun State University, titled, “Towards Harnessing Intergenerational Opportunities for Inclusive Growth and Development in Nigeria, held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola auditorium, main campus Osogbo, Osun state, productively engaging both the old and the new generation of workers in the University community endeared peaceful environment in the school throughout his tenure.

“Upon my appointment, I rallied the former principal officers of the school and gave them relevance on governance process, knowing that they have their staunch followers, whose support I would need. I reach out to several former Vice Chancellor’s at home and abroad to share the vision, challenges and successes they have encountered.

I interacted with past student leaders and current leadership of students. One of those past student leaders. As the result, all the different types of staff and students became my friend and had access to me. So, when the mischievous people started, as they will always do, they were isolated by the army of people of goodwill.

“We achieved five years of uninterrupted academic sessions with only 36 hours of stoppage, for five years both administration and academic staff were able to grow their career. Students graduated with pride within the time states in their admission letter. Five convocations back to back, we were ranked number two University in Nigeria. This is due to the Intergenerational approach deployed by our administration.

Stressing the need for Nigeria to harness opportunities inherent in the Intergenerational approach, he said the country can benefit from the system if it ensures that its laws are strictly enforced

“As earlier identified, the intergenerational opportunity is a model that enables the interaction of different generations for the mutual benefit of the different generations. At the heart of it is a sense of mission and purpose: to move away from the current paradigm which provides limited opportunities for interaction between generations to a setting that provides limitless opportunities for interaction, and which in turn results in better physical and mental health for the older generation, ability to learn and grow for the younger generation, and higher levels of satisfaction for all generations.

“From a practical standpoint, attempts to correct the challenges acros all sectors at the same time will remain futile. On the contrary, if we can make our judicial system accessible, efficient, effective and reliable as a dispute settlement mechanism, it will significantly impact all other sectors. Currently, it takes years to determine simple contractual disputes courtesy of needless adjournments and technicalities the weakness of which is exploited by litigants to the hilt.

Same with other violations of law. Frivolous reports made against judicial officers have left many of them demoralised and marginalised in their courtrooms, and thus, unable to boldly play the roles of promoting the rule of law”, he said.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola said 35 out of the 1,815 graduands bagged first class, 544 bagged second class (Upper Division), 937 had second class(lower division), while 289 graduated with third class.

Three distinguishes Nigerians were honoured with the University’s Doctorate degree in Business Administration, including, the Dr Kamoru Yusuf, Alhaji Murthada Adeyemi and General Alani Akinriade, rtd.

Yusuf urged wealthy Nigerians to assist youths by investing in education in order to make it accessible to every Nigerian youth with aspirations to attend higher institutions.

Eminent Nigerians at the convocation ceremony include Osun Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat, Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, his counterpart from Kwara State, Kayode Alabi, Professor Olu Alabi, Professor Sola Akinriade and numerous others

