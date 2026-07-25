OAU Faculty of Arts Lecture: Shehu Sani urges youths to embrace leadership

By Dayo Johnson

Former senator and human rights activist, Comrade Shehu Sani, has urged Nigerian youths to reject despair, embrace national responsibility and play active roles in the struggle for accountable leadership and sustainable development.

Sani spoke at a special lecture organised by the Faculty of Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, titled “Rethinking Development in Nigeria: Key Lessons and Prospects for the Future.”

Addressing students, academics, political stakeholders and members of the university community, the former lawmaker said Nigeria has the human capital and natural resources to become prosperous, but has failed to translate those advantages into development that improves the lives of ordinary citizens.

He said Nigerians have contributed significantly to institutions, professions and societies across the world, and the country’s present challenges should not erase its history, achievements or capacity for renewal.

Sani devoted much of his lecture to young Nigerians, describing them as critical to the country’s future. He urged them to resist the notion that fulfilment and opportunity exist only abroad, while acknowledging the economic and political frustrations that have weakened confidence in the Nigerian project.

“Patriotism must involve confronting injustice, demanding accountability and participating in efforts to build a better society,” he said.

“We are benefiting from what past generations have been able to do for us. Future generations can only benefit from the seeds we are planting now,” Sani said in an interview after the lecture.

He noted that every generation inherits the achievements and failures of those before it. He advised young people to learn from past mistakes, preserve institutions and values that have served the country, and reject practices that encourage corruption, division and underdevelopment.

Sani also called for discipline, courage and increased youth participation in politics, governance and national decision-making. He said young Nigerians cannot afford to remain spectators while decisions on education, employment, security and their future are being made.

Earlier, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Gbenga Fasiku, said the lecture was part of efforts to create an intellectual platform for scholars, students and national figures to discuss issues of public importance.

Fasiku said it was the first lecture organised by the faculty for the 2025/2026 academic session and the first in the series to feature a guest lecturer from northern Nigeria.

He said the theme was timely given the need to encourage young Nigerians to understand the country’s potential and participate more actively in leadership and governance.

Representing the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibukun Akanni, commended Sani for accepting the invitation.

Prof Akanni described the guest lecturer as a politician, activist, educationist, public commentator and advocate for social justice whose experience across different sectors made him suitable to address the theme.

Other guests and lecturers also urged youths to take greater interest in national development and said the search for opportunities abroad should not override responsibility to communities and the nation.

The event ended with a performance by students of the Department of Dramatic Arts and the presentation of a commemorative award to Sani for his contributions to discussions on democracy, leadership and national development.