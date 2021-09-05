Properties worth millions of naira destroyed

Residents flee, Omoyibo, Ighagbomi streets, others cut-off

I will visit the affected areas, Delta Environment Commissioner, Onogba

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

PARTS of Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State have been submerged by flood, following heavy rainfall in the area.

Up-Agbarho Street, Omoyibo Street around Zion City school, Ighagbomi, St Mathias Anglican Church Road, Makolomi, Onogharigho, some Houses along the East-West Road, Samuel Oteri Street, Pipeline area, second Amekpa, Ekrejebo, Oteri new layout, Ekiugbo new layout, Uloho avenue axis and other parts of the Ughelli Metropolis have been submerged.

Our Correspondents who went round the area, Sunday, report that thousands of residents have been sacked from their homes with properties worth millions of naira destroyed by the devastating flood, which wreaked havoc in the town yearly.

As at the time of filing this report, residents were fleeing their homes for fear of being trapped by the ravaging flood. Some residents could not even move their cars out as the streets have been completed flooded and overflowing with floodwater.

Some of the affected residents lamented that they woke up Sunday morning to see floodwater in their houses with their properties including documents and credentials destroyed, following three days of torrential rainfall in the area.

A resident of Omoyibo Street, Chief Godwin Ighoavwota lamented the flood situation, decrying that several persons were being rendered homeless and properties worth millions of naira being destroyed by the flood which he described as unfriendly.

Ighoavwota decried that the natural water channels and drainages in the area have been blocked, calling on the Federal, State Governments, and relevant agencies of government to come to their aid by opening up the blocked water channels and drainages.

Lamenting that over 50 buildings in Omoyibo and Ighagbomi streets were being swallowed by the flood, he decried that the ravaging flood would bring untold hardship on the affected residents, especially those that have been sacked from their homes.

He blamed the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC for building roads and drainage in the area without a proper channel to take out water from the area. He, however, lamented that the road which was built about six years ago with concrete has already failed.

Also, the Vicar of St Mathias Anglican Church, UK Street, off Up-Agbarho Street, Revd Festus Azikiwe said some houses in the area and the road leading to the church have submerged by the flood, calling on the government to come to their rescue.

Another resident of Omoyibo Street, Mrs Vivian Blessing, said; “I am short of words; the flood situation is unbearable. As you can see, flood water has taken over our compound, any more rainfall, the water will enter our apartments. I suggest that the residents and the government should work together to find a lasting solution to this problem.”

A resident of Ighagbomi street, Mr John Okeoghene, said: “the overwhelming flood is caused by lack of proper drainage and pouring of specks of dirt into the water channels. I call on the government to intervene by constructing a wide drainage system.

“Most of the residents of this area saw this coming but we could not avert it. It is our collective responsibility to dispose of our dirt properly and not in the water channels. Now, see the results. We cannot move comfortably in our own locality as everywhere has been taken over by flood.”

A resident of Pipeline area, Mrs Kevwe Ejovwoke said: “the water is much and healthwise is not good for the residents. This water needs a proper channel and unless something is done about it, it will only get worse.”

A resident of Ekrejebo, Mr Samson Okuna, lamented that the situation, calling on the State Government to build drainages in the area to channel the water. He said: “The road was covered from Emporium Hotel down to Kess college area. We are finding it difficult to assess their homes. Some Houses in the area have been covered by the flood.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba who spoke to the Vanguard, assured that he would visit the affected areas to assess the extent of damage being caused by the flood. He assured residents of the affected areas of the state government’s intervention.

