By Dirisu Yakubu

The federal government is set to improve transportation modes as a way of cutting cost of production and enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

This is coming on the heels of the 16th edition of the National Council on Transportation (NCT) with the theme: “Sustainable Transportation: Panacea for National Development” to be held in Kano, from Monday 6th – Friday 10th September, 2021.

The 2021 event will be hosted by the Kano State Government with Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the Chief Host while the Honourable Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, will flag-off the programme and make presentations at the occasion.

In attendance at the NCT will be Transport Commissioners of the 36 States and the FCT, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Maritime Unions, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, amongst others.

The NCT is usually a forum where stakeholders meet and brainstorm on ways to improve on the transportation sector. The 15th Edition was held in Sokoto state.

