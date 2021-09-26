By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU, and Senior Staff Association of Universities’ Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, SSAUTHRIAI, have blamed non-implementation of agreements for persisting industrial actions in the country.

The unions said that the Federal Government was creating rooms for more strikes in the country by signing agreements it was not ready to implement.

The General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, lamented non-implementation of agreement reached with unions in research institutions 10 years ago.

He blamed government officials for signing agreements with a view to ending strike without intension of fulfilling the terms contained in those agreements.

According to him, “We have had to contend with the problem of government and employers of labour in our country abdicating their responsibility and refusing to honour signed agreements”

Prince Adeyemi stated that the incessant industrial crises that happen in Nigeria were as a result of refusal of government, particularly the Federal Government, to honestly and faithfully implement agreements that they freely entered into with the unions.

He said, “It is becoming problematic because every day, government signs Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, and Memorandum of Agreements, MoA. It seems, to a large extent, that such actions are nothing but a fire brigade approach on the part of the Federal Government to get striking workers back to work. They sign these MoU and MoA, when they know, they are not going to do anything to address the grievances of unions. I am not sure the Federal Government even knows the number of MoU and MoA they have signed in recent time,”

The NASU scribe insisted that the implication of the path the government has adopted will lead to many more strikes and that the unions will be legitimately right for prosecuting a strike.

He said, “this is because the moment they obtain these agreements, they go back to their members in good faith and the strike is suspended. But many months after that, nothing happens and a new set of agitations will then begin.”

He further explained that the insertion of timelines in agreements was meant to ensure adherence to a timetable for implementation but expressed regrets that that has not also helped the situation much.

He said, “Incidentally even when timelines are attached to these agreements, it does not serve as a motivation to do anything. We have had agreements where timelines of six weeks were agreed upon, but nothing happen after six months and even six years.

“This shows clearly that the Federal Government willingly enter into agreements knowing fully well it is not committed to doing anything.”

Also speaking on the contentious issue, the President of Senior Staff Association of Universities’ Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, SSAUTHRIAI, Akintola Benjamin, also bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government concerning respecting signed agreements.

He stated that the issues in contention includes the withdrawal of circular on non-skipping of salary grade level 10.

He explained that though the unions in the research sub-sector secured a judgment for the implementation of the non-skipping, the Federal Government is yet to implement the policy service-wide but chose to implement it in a few ministries.

He said, “We are saying that the judgment should be implemented service-wide so that it will cut across the entire 14 ministries where research institutes are.

“The retirement of 65 years as applicable in the Nigerian universities, which is yet to take off in the research institutions is another issue.

“In the universities, the retirement age is 65 years for both academic and non-academic staff. The scheme that the research institutes run is the same with that of the universities. The Colleges of Education and Polytechnics are enjoying the 65 years retirement age.

“We are asking that both research and non-research staffers should also enjoy 65 years retirement age. The academic staff in research institutes are already enjoying. We saying it should be extended to all the staff in order to stem migration from research institutes to other sub-sector.

“We are also asking for the establishment of a regulatory body be known as National Research Institutes Commission (NARICOM) as we have National Universities Commission (NUC) for the universities and National Commission for Colleges of Education and others.

“We are agitated by inadequate funding of research institutes. We are demanding that research should enjoy specialised funding in order to encourage research activities.

“We are seeking review of our conditions of service. We have worked on it and submitted it to the Federal Government but it has not taken any action on it. The one they released to us was manipulated so we rejected it. We are now calling on government to release the agreed version to us.”

Akintola also said the recent 15-day ultimatum which was issued based on the same demands was on 10th September 2021 is due to expire on the 27th September, 2021, is yet to be responded to by the Federal Government.

Vanguard News Nigeria