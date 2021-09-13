By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

All is now set for the commencement of production of “Nigeria’s 1914 Posterity Documentary Series,” a movie dedicated to the 60th independence anniversary of the Nigerian nation.

Originally billed to hold in 2020, the production was put on hold owing to the global health challenge induced by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Partnered by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, the Nigeria 1914 project is a collaboration between the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, National Film Corporation as technical partners, and News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, and Interfora Initiative acting as creative partners.

In a release signed by Project Director, Akin Laniyi, the documentary series “is aimed at inspiring this generation and our posterity, providing a spectacular platform to positively present Nigeria to the world. The documentary series profiles exemplary dignitaries, leaders, state governments, and outstanding government institutions; their relevant information and highlights their key and little-known achievements.

“Profiling exemplary leadership, it will share the vision of a greater Nigeria, thereby offering us as a country, an extraordinary opportunity to globally showcase unsung achievements and good things about us as a people, positive landmarks in her history and highlight institutions, offices, and dignitaries including the unsung common man.

“Produced to the highest global standards, this archival iconic documentary series is aimed at serving as a source of education, inspiration and information for both academic and non-academic circles of the present and future generations of Nigerians and made accessible to Nigerians including the Diaspora and the rest of the world via all official websites of partnering government institutions and other major online platforms for our posterity.”

The statement also noted that the project themed, “Reflecting on the past, envisioning a greater future,” the Nigeria 1914 documentary series is inspired by the hugely successful American classic movie, ‘Roots’ and the Austrian project ‘Australia.’

With a N1.1b budget, the posterity documentary series is part of the larger Nigeria 1914 Project in production which is a dramatised educational epic movie, featuring legendary actors and actresses already drawn from both Nigeria and Great Britain, acting in a story based on Nigeria’s amalgamation in 1914.

This is the first time in the nation’s history that the amalgamation of Nigeria will be told in an epic world class movie and presented to the world to promote national education, humanity and footprint of good things about Nigeria on the global stage to global audiences. The funding is drawn from investors, donor institutions and sponsorships

Recommended for every Nigerian and family at home, abroad and all well-meaning good friends of Nigeria all around the world to access and see via all major online and offline (TV) platforms, it is also available on dedicated project website and websites of already partnering government agencies, namely – News Agency of Nigeria, Nigerian Film Corporation and National Institute For Hospitality & Tourism.

Vanguard News Nigeria