Olajide Sowore

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah, yesterday, condemned the gruesome murder of younger brother of SharaReporters’ publisher, Mr. Felix Sowore just as he urged the Federal Government to fish out his killers.

Evah, in a statement, mourned the death of Sowore, expressing worry over the security situation in the country.

The Ijaw leader said: “Olajide Sowore was one of us in Ijawland. He was from Apoi-Ijaw speaking area in Ese-Odo local government council in Ondo State. An Ijaw rising star in the intellectual world is gone. It was our expectation that he will be an asset to his generation in the world of education.

“We believe in the capacity of the Nigerian Police to bring the killers to book. The security problem may soon force Nigerians to resort to self help; it means Nigeria is telling the world, our nation is ungovernable.

“This sad incident, like other killings on our highway and communities, is getting worse every day without solutions.

“We mourn with the Sowore family and Apoi-Ijaw of Ondo State for the untimely death of their illustrations son and pray God to comfort to comfort the family. We hope the security agents will not disappoint the nation in their task to find the killers for prosecution. We salute the courage of southwest governors for going ahead to institutionalised Amotekun as the best option for state police and appeal to South-South governors to also workout similar outfit to manage security in our region.”