Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has called on residents of the state to help make the LG council election scheduled for Saturday, 4 September 2021, “peaceful, free and exemplary exercise of democratic choice”.

The governor in a statement on Friday said; “the Kaduna State Government has demonstrated its commitment to election integrity, promoting free and fair elections by investing in electronic voting.

“KDSG introduced electronic voting into Nigeria in 2018, using that technology for the 2018 local government elections”.

“KADSIECOM has upgraded the electronic voting machines to reflect lessons learnt from 2018 and further strengthen the electoral process for the 2021 LG polls.”

“Tomorrow’s elections are vital to renewing democracy at the local level. I invite all registered voters to come out and exercise their right to free choice, in a fair, orderly and peaceful manner. “

“Let us make our second instance of electronic voting a resounding success,” the Governor said.

