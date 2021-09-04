.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

EBONYI State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Saturday held peaceful Local Government Congresses across the State.

The elections which took place in the 13 council areas were harmonized with consensus candidates on all the positions.

Also elected were three-man national delegates across the State.

Speaking with Journalists in Afikpo South LGA, the Chairman of the Council, Eni Uduma Chima described the election as free and fair as it gave room to voters to willingly exercise their right to vote Accordingly.

In Ishielu Local Government Area of the State, the Council Chairman, Hon. Sunday Eze described the exercise as credible and commended the chairman of the congress, Hon. Chinedu Awoh.

The Council Chairman who spoke to Vanguard noted that the calibre of stakeholders who thronged out for the exercise shows that APC has come to stay in the State.

He further commended the State Governor, Engr. David Umahi for his infrastructural strides which have positioned the Party as the only choice of the people.

Eze enjoined all the people of the council to continue to support the APC led government in the State for more dividend of democracy to be evident in the State.