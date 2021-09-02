The Oyo State Fire Service has called on Nigerians to shun panicking whenever there was an incident of fire outbreak to reduce damage and casualties.

Mr Ademola Adeduntan, the state Principal Superintendent, Fire Fighter, gave the advice on Wednesday in Ibadan at a training on Fire Safety and Prevention organised by Rotary Club of Ibadan, Elebu Metropolis.

Adeduntan said that panicking during fire outbreak would not allow one to quickly attend to small fire incident that usually degenerated into big fire incident resulting to huge losses.

“Whenever fire outbreak occur, we should not panic, because this usually allow small fire incident to go out of hands.

“If we are panicking, we will not be able to attend to such fire.

“We should not believe it is the responsibility of fire fighters alone to extinguish fire; everyone should endeavour to know how to control or use fire extinguisher so that fire outbreak will not go out of hand,” he said.

Adeduntan called on Nigerians to have fire extinguisher in their homes, offices, cars and know how to use it in order to reduce fire outbreak in Nigeria.

He urged every household using cooking gas to endeavour to put the gas cylinder outside the kitchen and run the pipe inside to reduce the level of damage whenever fire broke out.

Earlier, President of the club, Mr Olawale Raji, said that the club organised the training to educate Nigerians on what to do during fire incident in order to reduce the level of damages.

“I discovered that majority of us don’t know how to use fire extinguisher; most people have it, but don’t know how to use it and fire can start anytime.

“If you don’t know how to curb fire incident, it will degenerate to big fire incident, resulting to huge losses.