By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Chief Job and wealth Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, has said over 200 young farmers have been selected for empowerment in the 2020-2021 circle of the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Program, YAGEP.

Eboh made the disclosure during a training and orientation scheme organized by the State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau for 128 participants, making up the second batch of beneficiaries for this year.

He said a total of 286 participants were selected in the latest batch of beneficiaries of the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Program, adding that the agency had conducted a survey of youths engaged in agriculture.

Saying the selection process was transparent and subject to independent verification by the State Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentorship, he said;

“that is what the Governor told us to do. The experience we had in the past showed that many youths seemed to be forced into agriculture; let us go to people who are already on their own and help them.”

The Program Supervisor, Mr. Samuel Ndikanwu said the YAGEP scheme was focused on farm enterprise including fishery, piggery, poultry and the recent introduction of beekeeping.

Ndikanwu said; “we have 51 participants in the fishery, we have 47 poultry, 24 beekeeping, those in piggery 6.”

Some of the participants who spoke to newsmen, expressed their views on the benefits of the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Program, saying they were picked based on merit.

