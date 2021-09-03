.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHAIRMAN of the Committee for the conduct of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Local Government Congress in Delta State, Mr Matthew Onegara, Friday, said the Congress would hold in the State.

Onegara who stated this while briefing newsmen in Asaba, said “the party is aware of the Court ruling”, adding that the court ruling “only barred the State Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue from conducting the Congress, not the party officials from the national headquarters”.

Maintaining that the party is law-abiding, he urged all members of the party to remain law-abiding during the Congress.

He assured that the Committee would conduct free and fair Congress, adding that the Committee would follow the guidelines to the letter.

Assuring that the committee would visit all the local government areas to distribute the Congress materials. Publicity Secretary of the party in the State, Mr Sylvester lmonima, had said the preparation for the Congress was on top gear despite an attempt to use court injunction to stop it.

Vanguard News Nigeria