A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday, ordered that two civil servants who allegedly sodomised a 20-year-old man, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Nasiru Isyaku,48 and Lawal Uba,31 who both live at Kofar Dan’agundi Quarters Kano, with criminal conspiracy, unnatural offence and constituting public nuisance.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad Datti adjourned the matter until Sept. 15, for ruling in the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado told the court the defendant committed the offence on July 15, at Kofar Dan’agundi Quarters Kano.

She alleged that at about 5 p.m the defendants deceived and lured the 20-year-old man into a room situated in Kofar Dan’agundi Quarters Kano and sodomised him.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97,284 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Mr Abubakar Isa, made an oral bail application and prayed the court to admit the defendants to bail, saying his clients will not jump bail.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria