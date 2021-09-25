By Ndahi Marama

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the proposed Peoples Democratic Party, PDP wards congresses slated to take place today (Saturday 25th September, 2021) across the 27 Local Government Areas of Borno state.

This followed a suit filed by the Chairman of the party in the state, Hon Usman Mahdi Baderi and three other Plaintiffs.

The Defendants are the PDP, its National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), National Vice Chairman (North East as well as the National Organizing Secretary.

Recalled last Wednesday 22nd September, 2021, the state Chairman of the opposition party, Usman Baderi, represented by his Secretary, Yusuf Dikko briefed Journalists at the PDP secretariat in Maiduguri, where he announced the suspension of its 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Hon Mohammed Alkali Imam and the former State Chairman, Hon Zannah Gaddama for alleged anti party and hijacking of the ward congress forms.

But in a swift reaction at a press conference held at the NUJ Centre same day, PDP Shehuri North ward executives including Chairman and secretary, Tahiru Abatcha Mohammed Nur said, the suspension of Hon Imam and Gaddama by One Dikko, was null and void.

Vanguard informed that both warring factions was in Court for the past three and half years which judgement was delivered on 12th March, 2021 by the Supreme Court, where it affirmed Hon Usman Baderi as the authentic PDP Borno State party Chairman.

However, aggrieved members of the party led by Hon Baderi had filed a suit seeking to stop the conduct of the ward congress in the state.

The Order in suit No: FHC/ABJ/1095/2021, a copy which was made available to Vanguard in Maiduguri, was signed by Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo and the Registrar Blessing Chubuzo -Ogwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

It revealed that; “Upon this Motion Exparte dated on the 20th day of September, 2021 and filed on 21st day of September, 2021 praying for the following reliefs: That this matter which deserves to be heard expeditiously is hereby adjourned to the 11th day of October, 2021 for hearing, issued under the Seal of the Court and the hand of the presiding Judge this 24th September, 2021.

“AN INTERIM ORDER of the Honourable Court restraining the Defendants and or their Agents and privies from taking any other steps with regards to or in pursuance of the Conduct of Ward, Local Government Area, and State Congresses in Borno state for the purpose of electing new Ward, LGA and State Executive Committee members pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice in this Suit.” End